Select Harvests share drop prompts The Punter to sell

September 27 2022 - 4:00am
Select Harvests was able to get the minimum number of beehives it needed to pollinate all its Australian almond orchards. Photo: Shutterstock/Andrew Balcombe

Quick and easy profits are a thing of the past in this market, but the Punter consoles himself with the fact that several of his holdings have released relatively good news.

