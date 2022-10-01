The Land
Springwaters Poll Dorsets 19th Annual Ram sale hits $17,000

Updated October 1 2022 - 5:58am, first published 4:00am
Springwaters principal, Dane Rowley, Boorowa, and buyer Richard Maas, Lake Bathurst, with his $17,000 sale-topping purchase, Springwaters 748/21.

Buyers seeking to produce consistent lines of lambs that can be offloaded early as suckers, with adequate muscling, dominated the bidding at Friday's Springwaters Poll Dorsets 19th Annual Ram Sale.

