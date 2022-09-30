The Land
Rene Stud, Culcairn, broke Australian Charollais ram record with top-price of $10,500

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
September 30 2022
The Mitchell family, Rene stud, with the top-priced Charollais ram sold for $10,500 at Culcairn on Friday.

RENE Stud set a new Australian record for the highest priced Charollais ram sold at their sale at Culcairn on Friday with the ram sold for $10,500.

