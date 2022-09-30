RENE Stud set a new Australian record for the highest priced Charollais ram sold at their sale at Culcairn on Friday with the ram sold for $10,500.
The stud sold 15 of 20 stud Charollais, Poll Dorset and White Suffolk rams to the $10,500 top price and a sale average of $3783. Flock rams were also on offer.
Charollais stud ewes were also on offer with 30 of 30 sold to a top of $4750 and sale average of $1491.
Scott Mitchell, Rene, said they were very happy with the result especially with the Charollais with only a small number passed in which was pleasing.
Read more: Strong result at Abelene Park Poll Dorsets
"Charollais are getting very popular now and that showed in the results today," he said.
"It's a new breed and we're giving others the opportunity to get into the breed with good genetics and we offered our best sheep today.
"The Charollais breed has a huge future in the industry."
The top priced ram was the twin born Charollais 456.21, sired by E290.19, sold for $10,500 to Harris Thompson from Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, Western Australia.
Mr Mitchell said the ram had been a favourite of theirs since day one and has been used in their flock with about 70 lambs on the ground.
The selling agent was Ray White GTSM with James Brown and Ryan Morris as the auctioneers, and the sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.