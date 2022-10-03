When it comes to thinking outside the box, or rather, outside the container, Jodie and Ian Noon have well and truly gone above and beyond.
The couple run Mulga Belt Living, a farm stay and event space, on their property between Mitchell, Qld, and Dunkeld, Qld, with a number of stacked shipping containers forming the centrepiece of the venue.
Ms Noon, a dance teacher and studio owner, hosts annual dance camps in a studio at Mulga Belt, built by Mr Noon, both a farmer and builder by trade.
In addition to the camps, the idea for Mulga Belt Living was born from the couple's desire to host 21st birthday parties for their three children.
"That's where it all started, organising the events for the kids, then it just grew from there and we could just see the progress from every different event that we had on the property," Ms Noon said.
"It's bringing so many of our ideas and industries and our lifestyle together in one place to share with other people.
"We're really passionate about the country lifestyle and just want to share it."
The Noons have already hosted a variety of functions on the property, including several engagement parties, business functions, and the property's centenary celebrations, with plans to hold their first wedding in April of next year.
"It's still early days, but we've had some big events with around 100 to 120 people so far," Mr Noon said.
"We've done mapping days for Mitchell landcare, and we did a Mother's Day luncheon this year as well, which was really fun, so we'd like to develop that a little bit more. It was a beautiful day," Ms Noon said.
"We've got a website that we're working on having up and running in December so that we've got somewhere for people to come and check out the space a bit more, where you can book a viewing and get a quote on the spot, so I'm excited about that."
The unique aspect of Mulga Belt Living is its multifaceted nature - the way each of the businesses fit seamlessly together and help to bring the couple's vision to life.
Mr Noon said one of his favourite parts of hosting farm stay guests was the opportunity to share their passion for agriculture and landcare management through property tours.
"It's great that we can advocate what we do, we're just really passionate about it, and it's surprising how many people are amazed at what we actually do out here," he said.
"We can show people where we've done the improvements and cultivated the land and where we haven't, so they can see the difference, and it just instigates more meaningful, deeper conversations around land management and care of the stock," Ms Noon said.
"We do find that the tours are a really important part of of having people stay here and they really do enjoy them."
Ms Noon said hosting guests allowed them to meet people from all walks of life, with many guests saying they enjoyed their time on the property due to the open spaces, clear skyline, change of pace and relaxed atmosphere.
It's these aspects of country living that the couple have harnessed with their target vibe of "Boujee Bush."
"It's luxurious in style but humble in character," Ms Noon said.
"I think a lot of country people are very humble and we're looking to promote that, but also offer something just a little bit different and unique for out here."
The couple have big plans for Mulga Belt Living in the future, with hopes to build up the space and host more events, while still honouring the property's historical nature and its foundations.
"There's definitely a lot of improvements that we need to do in the future like fixing up the old shearing shed which I'd like to actually include as part of the event space," Ms Noon said.
