Australian Limousin female record smashed by Summit Livestock

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
October 5 2022 - 9:00am
Summit Krystal L35 has broken the 34-year-old Australian Limousin female record selling for $55,000 to Keajura Park Limousin stud, Tarcutta, and Brentvale Limousins, Senior, SA. Photo: Hayden Green

An Australian Limousin female record was set on Tuesday during the Summit Livestock Spring Selection sale breaking the previous $35,000 record which was set in 1988.

