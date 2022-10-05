An Australian Limousin female record was set on Tuesday during the Summit Livestock Spring Selection sale breaking the previous $35,000 record which was set in 1988.
Setting the record at $55,000 was Summit Krystal L35, bought by Keajura Park Limousin stud, Tarcutta, and Brentvale Limousins, Senior, SA.
The seven-year-old homozygous polled and homozygous black female was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC).
Krystal L35 was sired by Wulfs Zane Z238Z and from Raven Krystal Horizon H756.
Krystal L35 was purchased in a 'Flush or the Factory' option where the winning bidder was entitled to one flush or the final price could be multiplied by five and the purchaser could take the female home securing full possession and ownership.
The winning bid was $11,000 which Keajura Park and Brentvale then multiplied to secure full ownership of the female for $55,000.
Breaking the 34-year-old record, which was set at $35,000 for Tanhill Grenadie, purchased by Billabong Limousin Stud, Wagga Wagga, in 1988, Summit Krystal L35 also surpassed the Limousin bull record of $42,000 for Mandayen Kingmaker R65 bought by Mt Pleasant Limousins, Forbes, earlier this year.
The Maclure family had success with the record female before, exhibiting a daughter of Krystral L35 at the 2021 Sydney Royal Show winning the Interbreed Champion Heifer with Keajura Park Krystal Rose.
Keajura Park's Hamish Maclure said he had selected the female for her overall structure, presence, and length and depth of body.
Brentvale's Jason Foote said he saw the dam of Krystal L35 about eight years ago as a heifer rated her highly.
"When this opportunity came, with the Maclure's, we though we would have a real go at it," Mr Foote said.
"I do have a bit of the Krystal line myself and Zane has been different to what I have so I thought it would mix quite well in my herd," he said.
Summit Livestock's Hayden Green said he was absolutely ecstatic with the result.
"We are really happy to see her go to Brentvale and Keajura Park which are two young, growing operations," Mr Green said.
