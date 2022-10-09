The Land
Home/Studstock

Increasing last years average, the Cox family were very happy with the results of the Bocoble Merino stud sale.

KB
By Kasey Bogie
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:21am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $4250 top-priced ram with John Croake, AWN Livestock, Rebecca and Hayden Cox, Bocoble Merino stud

Even with the move to a new location, repeat buyers rallied to support Bocoble Merino stud, on-property sale at Eumugerie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Kasey Bogie

Livestock Sales Representative

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.