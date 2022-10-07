Strong support form repeat buyers was demonstrated at the 47th Annual Cadell Border Leicester sale, held on property near Ariah Park with rams going across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.
In the breakdown, 24 of 24 stud rams sold to $12,000 for an average of $5729, 65 of 77 stud ewes sold to $1000 and averaged $736, and 150 of 160 flock rams sold to $3900 and averaged $2325.
Topping the sale was the stud ram Cadell 528-21 which was purchased by Michael Job, Warren, for $12,000.
The son of Raywill Wonga 6th was in the top 5 per cent for intramuscular fat (IMF) and top 20pc for shearforce.
Mr Job said he thought the ram was outstanding.
"Just a standout ram in a shed full of rams where you couldn't find a bad one," he said.
"I am developing my line of sheep and he is going to lead them in to the future," Mr Job said.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions Wagga Wagga with Peter Cabot and Ryan Bajada taking bids.
