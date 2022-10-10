Cotton bales are stranded, livestock has been shifted and crops that are just about ready to be harvested are water logged.
Some have described what is happening in the Macquarie Valley as an inland sea.
But for Warren who are waiting for the latest floodwater to peak, it will be their fifth in less than a year.
They have experienced the volume of Burrendong Dam flowing past the town twice in the just four months.
Following last week's downfall many tributary flows are heading straight towards Warren that is expected to peak in the coming days.
Today the water peak is at Narromine.
WaterNSW reports Burrendong Dam is currently 139.3 per cent and rising. Releases from Burrendong Dam were around 45,000ML/day, as at 5am Sunday.
"This will be the fifth flood since November," Warren Mayor Milton Quigley said.
Mr Quigley said the flood water was taking its toll on residents including livestock producers who were continually having to find higher ground for stock.
"Canola is not far away from being harvested...a number of crops have wet feet, or there will be parts of crops that won't be harvested because of the water logging," Mr Quigley said.
"Some barley will be in a similar situation.
"And then we have a bit of time for wheat harvest but the ground is so wet potentially it will be difficult get headers on the ground."
Mr Quigley said cotton planting should be occurring now but a lot of ground was too wet to get machinery on it.
While some primary producers have been feeding livestock, Mr Quigley said it would not be long before they need fodder drops.
Warren farmer Greg Whiteley said the flooding from the Macquarie River had damaged some farmers but overall the water logging had impacted people from Warren to Gilgandra and Collie.
'We are luckier than most on the high side of the river, there are a lot worse than me," Mr Whiteley said.
Meanwhile there has been 1000 calls for assistance from the State Emergency Services, with flooding at Dubbo, Forbes, Wagga Wagga and Warren, and flood warnings for many inland rivers including the Macquarie, Darling, Bogan, Lachlan and Murrumbidgee rivers.
NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin said flood danger persisted after the rain stopped, with people, animals, crops, pastures, roads and railway lines all potentially affected.
He asked people to be extra-careful this summer as the full force of a third consecutive La Nina was felt.
"It has been horrible seeing the fury of mother nature this year, from the repeated flooding in the Northern Rivers to hail damage at Griffith and Mangrove Mountain," Mr Martin said.
"We know it will be a long time before we fully understand the impact of these heavy rains and floods, but our farmers and rural communities are resilient."
