The Land
NH Foods Angus Youth Roundup results wrapped up for 2022

By Hannah Powe
October 11 2022 - 5:00am
Around 100 competitors from six states took part in the 2022 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup at Wodonga, Vic over the weekend.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Merridale Angus Aspiring Breeder Award: Darby McClaren, Vic.

