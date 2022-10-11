Merridale Angus Aspiring Breeder Award: Darby McClaren, Vic.
EJ Angus Encouragement Award: Angus Lee, Wagga Wagga.
Matthew George Citizenship Award: Mitchell Duddy, Glen Innes.
Chute to show ring champion team: White Family Beef (Red Angus) team consisting of Will van Gend, Max White, Miley O'Brien and Charlotte Dendy.
Reserve: Nugget's Red Angus team consisting of Charlotte Nugent, Jemima Nugent, Isla O'Brien and Kody Stevens.
Best presented heifer: Max White, The Lagoon.
Best maintained stall: Winchester Angus, Orange.
Champion team: Holbrook Breeders.
Pee wee champion: Lucy Godbolt, Albury.
Reserve pee wee champion: Laura Sagasser, Penola, SA.
Junior champion: Miley O'Brien, Orange.
Reserve junior champion: Emily Hann, Kingston SE, SA.
Sub-intermediate champion: Zanna Spence, Keith, SA.
Reserve sub-intermediate champion: Angus Lee, Wagga Wagga.
Intermediate champion: Jake Turner, Lake Cargelligo.
Reserve intermediate champion: Meg Kealey, Walcha.
Senior champion: Bonnie Cox, Uralla.
Reserve senior champion: Will van Gend, Bathurst.
Grand champion herdsperson: Bonnie Cox, Uralla.
Pee wee champion: Kody Stevens, Orangeville.
Reserve pee wee champion: Laura Sagasser, Penola, SA.
Junior champion: Miley O'Brien, Orange.
Reserve junior champion: Jack Robson, Adelong.
Sub-intermediate champion: Rosie Sutherland, Vic.
Reserve sub-intermediate champion: Emily Bond, Meadows, SA.
Intermediate champion: Zoe Rudder, Tamworth.
Reserve intermediate champion: Darby McClaren, Vic.
Senior champion: Casey Halliday, Wildes Meadows.
Reserve senior champion: Micquella Grima, Eumungerie.
Grand champion parader: Miley O'Brien, Orange.
Pee wee champion: Austin Hann, Kingston SE, SA.
Reserve pee wee champion: Thomas Henry, Tamworth.
Junior champion: Max White, The Lagoon.
Reserve junior champion: Isobel Yensch.
Sub-intermediate champion: Dominic Edwards, Brisbane, Qld.
Reserve sub-intermediate champion: Bailey Coulston.
Intermediate champion: Meg Kealey, Walcha.
Reserve intermediate champion: Jemima Nugent, Wagga Wagga.
Senior champion: Micquella Grima, Eumungerie.
Reserve senior champion: Candina Crowden, Hobart, Tas.
Grand champion junior judge: Meg Kealey, Walcha.
Pee wee champion: Joey Tindal, Wagga Wagga.
Reserve pee wee champion: Laura Sagasser, Penola, SA.
Encouragement: Lucy Godbolt, Albury.
Junior champion: Charlotte Hann, Kingston SE, SA.
Reserve junior champion: Will Perkins.
Encouragement: Jordan Williams.
Sub-intermediate champion: Dominic Edwards, Brisbane, Qld.
Reserve sub-intermediate champion: Angus Lee, Wagga Wagga.
Encouragement: Matthia Rudder, Tamworth.
Intermediate champion: Jake Turner, Lake Cargelligo.
Reserve intermediate champion: Zoe Rudder, Tamworth.
Encouragement: Rachel Henry, Tamworth.
Senior champion: Micquella Grima, Eumungerie.
Reserve senior champion: Charlotte Nugent, Wagga Wagga.
Encouragement: Bonnie Cox, Uralla.
Champion bred and owned: JSRL Entice Jestress S18 exhibited by Jack Robson.
Reserve: J&C Prue R107 exhibited by Sophie Halliday.
Junior champion heifer: Bluelake Angus Myola S18 exhibited by Louis Henry.
Reserve: Margni Park Moongarra S28 exhibited by Joey Tindal.
Intermediate champion heifer: JSRL Entice Jestress S18 exhibited by Jack Robson.
Reserve: Goondoola Gold S16 (Red Angus) exhibited by Meg Kealey.
Senior champion heifer: Nampara Skys the Limit S146 exhibited by Emily Hann.
Reserve: Nampara Sweet Pea S84 exhibited by Austin Hann.
Champion commercial animal: TRAC exhibited by Merryn Cox.
Reserve: TRAC exhibited by Madeline Perkins.
Champion bull: Redgums Leo S9 exhibited by Bonnie Cox.
Reserve: Redgums The Dude S1 exhibited by Jake Turner.
Supreme exhibit: JSRL Entice Jestress S18 exhibited by Jack Robson.
