Growers seeking more grain control

By Denis Howard
October 13 2022 - 1:00am
Bruce Watson and Mark Swift, Woodbine, Tichborne (also on our cover) are investing in on-farm storage and infrastructure to streamline their business and allow year-round, ex-farm execution. Photo: Denis Howard

Flexibility in cash flow, increased competition from buyers, confidence in being paid for what is produced, and more control over price are some of the factors which have growers increasingly shifting from grain bulk handlers to on-farm storage.

