Texas Angus female sells for $150,000 to Moorunga Angus

By Hannah Powe
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:30am
Texas Pride L600, with a bull calf at foot, was sold for $150,000 by Ben and Wendy Mayne, Texas Angus, Warialda, to Moorunga Angus, Dromana on the Morington Peninsula, Vic, through Michael Glasser, Ray White GTSM, Albury.

AN elite Angus female has been sold for $150,000, setting what is believed to be the second highest price for an Angus female on record.

