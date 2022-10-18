Moombi Shorthorn Stud Dispersal reaches $32,500 top

"For the last 7-8 years, Selwyn has owned 7-8 cows within our herd but for practical reasons they have been in the name of LV and SM Job all the way through. Any sales he got the proceeds of such," he said. "Recently we transferred all those calves to his registrations; he is on his own now and we have given him permission to use the Moombi prefix so he will be carrying on. It is all above board."