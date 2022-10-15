The legacy of the Moombi Shorthorn stud will live on throughout Shorthorn operations across Australia, as breeders took hold of the opportunity to secure leading genetics during the program's dispersal sale today.
An extremely emotional "grand finale" for Lester and Sonya Job of the Yeoval-based stud who have had a huge impact not only on the Shorthorn breed but the entire beef industry, it was a testament to the high-quality and exceptional female cow herd they have created.
Lots sold to five states including New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania, with both stud and commercial buyers knowledgeable that these females will allow them to take their herds forward to the next level.
Overall the Moombi stud achieved a full clearance of all lots, including 44 Shorthorn cow/calf units sold to a sale top of $32,500 and average of $12,012; nine Shorthorn first-calf heifers sold to a $24,000 top and $11,333 average; 14 joined heifers reached a $16,000 top, twice and averaged $9500, and 11 unjoined heifers peaked at $20,000 and averaged $7727.
The day was made even more special for the Job family with Shorthorn Beef president Chris Thompson of Bayview Shorthorns, Yorketown, SA presenting Lester Job with a president's award.
The sale top was reached when Moombi Isobel P36 and her bull calf entered the ring.
The elite female of the prepotent 'Isobel' family line created fierce bidding from stud operations both in attendance and online, but it was Neilson, Sue and Nicholas Job of Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, which secured her for $32,500.
Sired by Bayview Olympic L122 and out of Moombi Isobel D42, the four-year-old sold as a three-in-one package with a seven-month-old bull calf at side and pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Yamburgan Zeus L173.
Another female from the 'Isobel' family reached the second-top price of $30,000 and sold to Spry's Shorthorns, Wagga Wagga, and Calrossy Anglican School's Kamilaroi Shorthorn stud, Tamworth.
Their selection, Moombi Isobel L30, was sired by Yamburgan Major J20 and out of Moombi Isobel J68, and sold with an eight-week-old bull calf-at-foot by.
Operating online through AuctionsPlus was Queensland buyer Scott Gale of Nalcoombie Pastoral Company, Springsure, who secured 15 females for a $10,267 average including the $27,000 Moombi Carnation P92
Sold as a unique four-in-one package, with a set of twin heifer calves at foot and PTIC in calf to Polldale Recluse, the rising four-year-old was by Yamburgan Zeus L173 and out of Moombi Carnation H25.
Underbidders on this female were Logan, Joshua and Hayden Evans of Howzat, JJ and Bossman Shorthorn studs, Tamworth, which went on to buy Moombi Ida L28 for $22,000.
Three cow/calf units made $20,000 each including Moombi Isobel L41 purchased by Ben Drain, Dalby, Qld, Moombi Isobel J11 purchased by Marellan Shorthorns, Emerald, Qld, and Moombi Ida P19 purchased by Bayview Shorthorns, Yorketown, SA.
The Williams family of Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo were also prolific buyers taking home five females to a top of $10,000 twice, for Moombi Claudia P130 and Moombi Isobel R12, to average $9000.
Nine two-year-old first-calf heifers sold to a top of $24,000 for Moombi Isobel R33 purchased by Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval, and averaged $11,333.
Joined heifers averaged $9500 for the 14 sold, with a top price of $16,000 reached twice for Moombi Ida R31 sold to Wynyard Shorthorns, Northwood, Vic, and Moombi Princess R37 sold to Selwyn Job, Cumnock.
Eleven unjoined heifers sold to a top of $20,000 and averaged $7727.
Moombi Ida S72 was the $20,000 high-selling unjoined heifer purchased by Selwyn Job, Cumnock.
Six bulls were sold to average $8800, including the $15,000 top-priced bull, Moombi Thunder S40 a rising 19-month-old son of Yamburgan Zeus L173, purchased by Burrawong Graziers, Cumnock.
Influential sire Yamburgan Zeus L173 sold for $10,000 to Ian and Jill Coghlan, Eurimbla stud, Gerogery.
Semen topped at $450 per straw for a package of 10 straws of Royalla ZZ Top R046 - the $56,000 top priced Shorthorn bull to sell in 2021 - which was secured by Gunnawarra Cattle Pty Ltd. Yeoval. Six semen packages averaged $95/straw.
Six embryo packages were sold to average $605 an embryo and top at $2200/embryo for a package of three embryos out of Moombi Daffodil X12 sired by Moombi Warlord T56 which were purchased by Luis Koehler, Kingaroy, Qld.
The sale was conducted by Elders Dubbo with Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co, Forbes. The auctioneers were Lincoln McKinlay (Elders) and Luke Whitty (KMWL).
MORE TO COME ON MONDAY.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.