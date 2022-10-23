The Land
Angus Youth Roundup: Merridale Angus heifer awarded to Darby McClaren

By Hannah Powe
October 23 2022 - 9:00am
Merridale Angus Aspiring Breeder Award recipient Darby McClaren, Graytown, Vic, with Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Vic. Photo: Branded Ag

FOR first-time Angus Youth National Roundup competitor Darby McClaren, the choice to attend the event at Wodonga has paid off with the Victorian coming away with a literal truckload of awards.

