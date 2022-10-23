FOR first-time Angus Youth National Roundup competitor Darby McClaren, the choice to attend the event at Wodonga has paid off with the Victorian coming away with a literal truckload of awards.
Receiving the Merridale Angus Aspiring Breeder Award, which was a heifer donated by the Collins family of Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Vic, Darby was all smiles as his name was announced as the 'worthy recipient'.
"I am thrilled to be receiving the award as it is a great award and opportunity that I am very lucky and grateful to be receiving," he said.
"It's not every day that you win a heifer with that sort of quality and it has been very generous of Peter Collins to make this award available to the youth, and I will be sure to pay it forward and give back to the youth like he has as I am sure there are many more kids that would love an opportunity like this and that little push to get started."
Darby shone throughout the weekend, also receiving reserve intermediate champion parader and finishing top five in the herdsperson section. He was part of the winning Holbrook Breeders Australia team and his contribution to the welcoming and encouraging culture at Roundup was noted.
Based at Graytown, between Heathcote and Nagambie, Vic, the 16-year-old lives on a 170 hectare block with his parents where they run a small pasture raised chicken operation alongside commercial Angus cattle.
He attends Yanco Agricultural High School and works part time with Nutrien Ag Solutions Yea and Alexandra.
"I've been showing cattle since I was six years sold, so most my life," he said. "I became involved through dairy cattle leading for Glencliffe Illawarras at Undera (Vic), and I then went to my first beef show at eight and have been hooked since."
Darby hopes to become a stock agent with his own side business of trade and stud cattle. He also aims to build his network and help young people that show interest, like his mentors have done for him.
"My plans for the Merridale heifer is to have her as a show heifer for a bit until she calves down," he said. "Then I will do a flush on her so that I can get some more calves on the ground for my stud and hopefully start to build a bit of a name for myself both in the show ring and in a commercial aspect."
Just a week prior to his Roundup success, Darby received the inaugural George Crockford Memorial Award at the Melbourne Royal Show, recognising a young beef enthusiast and providing them with the opportunity to attend a youth show of their choice by covering the entry fee.
"This award means a lot to me as the McLauchlan family (who supported the award) have supported me a lot of the years," he said. "It was great to receive an award which will give myself and other youth members (into the future) such a great learning experience.
"I would like to thank the McLauchlans, Peter Collins and all my mentors for the amazing opportunities that you have given me. I promise I will keep pursuing my dreams and will be sure to give back to my fellow youth as you have done for me."
