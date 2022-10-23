The Land
Angus Youth Roundup: EJ Angus Encouragement Award to Angus Lee

HP
By Hannah Powe
October 23 2022 - 7:30am
EJ Angus principal Carol Grylls, Book Book with the EJ Angus Encouragement Award recipient Angus Lee, Wagga Wagga. Photo: Branded Ag

The EJ Angus Encouragement Award has been presented to Angus Lee, Wagga Wagga.

HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

