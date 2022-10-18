After major modifications over the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 17th annual Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, sponsored by Waverley Station, is excited to be back in 2022.
This much anticipated event will take place this weekend, Friday October 21 to Sunday October 23 at White Park, Scone.
The Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza is the largest beef cattle youth event of its kind to be staged anywhere in Australia.
UHBB president Charles Mill said a huge thank you is extended to all the schools and breeders for your entries into the 2022 Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.
"It is wonderful to welcome you all back after a disrupted couple of years, your support is greatly appreciated," he said.
"Preparations are well underway for this year's event, and we are looking forward to seeing you all."
There has been widespread interest from schools, not just in the Hunter, but across New South Wales.
The event will be going ahead despite impending wet weather, with indoor, undercover facilities for judging.
The program includes;
This is the seventeenth year the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza will be partnered by sponsor Waverley Station Angus.
Waverley Station have generously contributed approximately 400 steers to 30 primary and high schools across the Upper Hunter since Beef Bonanza's conception in 2006.
Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza president Charles Mill said without the generosity of event partner, Waverley Station Angus, the rapidly growing success of Beef Bonanza would not have been achievable.
Waverley Station was bought by the Crouch family in 1990 and has grown to become one of the top Angus cattle breeders in Australia.
The private, family-owned business now encompasses around 60,000 acres between Scone, King Island and Gunnedah and in a normal season has a herd of approximately 30,000 Angus cattle.
Waverley Station Angus is a major supplier into the domestic and international markets.
Other major sponsors we wish to acknowledge for their continued support of Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza include; McGrath Upper Hunter, Coles, JBS Scone, Alexander Downs Feedmill, and Hunter Local Land Services.
