Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza returns this weekend at Scone's White Park

October 18 2022 - 5:00am
UPPER HUNTER BEEF BONANZA: The 2019 supreme exhibit went to Travis Worth's exhibit held by Mr Worth alongside judge Jake Phillips, Teys Australia, SA, and Olivia MacCallum, Scone.

After major modifications over the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 17th annual Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, sponsored by Waverley Station, is excited to be back in 2022.

