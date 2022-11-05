The business plan written by Lukas and Melissa for custard apples also considered passionfruit and macadamia production. In fact, while waiting for new grafted stock they experimented with figs, grown on trellis wires too, but admits these "remain on probation", because of the difficulty in harvesting fruit easily split during warm and humid months. As if to make good his threat three rows were recently removed to take new custard apple stock of the KJ Pink variety - chosen as they are best for a trellis system.