Are Custard apple growers using lateral thinking ahead of the game in horticulture?

By Jamie Brown
November 5 2022 - 11:00am
Custard apples grown on trellis wires have certain advantages over traditional vase shaped trees when it comes to orchard maintenance and for North Coast growers Lukas and Melissa Van Zwieten the choice to build their new orchard this way has paid off. The exposed location meant that a trellis system will help protect trees from wind damage, and they also facilitate easier harvesting and disease management.

