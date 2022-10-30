The Land

Tamworth ATV rollover: 14-year-old girl seriously injured

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 30 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the scene at Bective on Saturday afternoon. Picture supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

A TEENAGE girl has suffered serious injuries in an ATV rollover near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.