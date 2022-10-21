The cattle are being primped and preened for one of the biggest educational cattle events in the state.
Unrelenting rain hasn't deterred 600 students from attending the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza at Scone, which is back after a two year hiatus.
During the four days 40 schools will take part in educational seminars as well as parading and judging events.
They will learn everything about the different cuts of meat to livestock photography and how to clip an animal.
Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza president Charles Mill said education was the focus on the event, which included a careers night for year 10 to 12 students.
While numbers are down on recent years, Mr Mill said it was good to be back.
He said the price of cattle and feed as well as the combination of cancelled events had reduced numbers.
Mr Mill added there were many ag teachers that had left the classroom who were passionate about the industry, which had also impacted numbers.
This year there will be 280 head of cattle killed back from the normal 400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.