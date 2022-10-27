RELIABILITY of Windy Hill Poll Dorset genetics had buyers coming back to the stud's seventh annual ram sale held last Thursday at Browns Creek.
Overall, Chris and Fiona Roweth and family sold 52 out of 61 rams offered resulting in a 85 per cent clearance rate, a $2600 top on two occasions and a $1582 average.
Both the high-selling rams sold to long-term repeat local clients Loloma Partnership, Beneree, which also purchased last year's equal top-priced ram.
The first was Windy Hill tag 106 sired by Ridgehaven 170290. Weighing 93 kilograms, the April-drop ram had an eye muscle width (EMW) fo 101 millimetres, an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 43mm, fat depth of 8mm and eye muscle area (EMA) of 33.44 square centimetres.
A popular ram, Chris Roweth said everyone in the shed commented on him. "He was an open-headed, nice big-barrelled ram," he said.
Also making $2600 was Windy Hill tag 7, Mr Roweth's pick of the draft. Sired by the Gooramma 190016 ram, he was also an April-drop ram which weighed 93kg with an EMW of 96mm, EMD of 43mm, fat of 7mm and EMA of 31.79 sq cm.
Loloma Partnership were the largest volume buyers on the day, taking home 10 rams for a $2255 average.
Losing bidder to Loloma on several occasions was Chesney Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mandurama, which bought four rams to a top of $1800 to average $1600.
Repeat buyer Simon Oborn of Spring Hill purchased three rams to a top of $2100 for Windy Hill tag 58 to average $1600.
Mr Roweth said most rams sold to local clients with the furthest being from Canowindra and Tarana.
"It was a good day all round," he said. "It was great to see support for the stud increasing and everyone happy with the performance of the rams. The 17 registered bidders was the most we have ever had, and majority purchased."
The sale was conducted by AWN Orange with auctioneer Lindsay Fryer.
