Fashions on the field competitions across country racecourses are booming.
With massive prize packages on offer combined with a thriving country racing industry, towns are becoming more involved in sponsorship to attract men and women from all over the state to attend various race days.
For more than 13 years, Sharon Lenton has been doing the rounds of country race meetings and has had a front-row seat for the fashions that grace the lawns.
She has witnessed an enormous transformation over the years.
"Traditionally, you would see men in a navy or black suit (looking dashing, of course) but now they wear coloured suits and sports jacket and accessories for men is now huge," she said.
"What a booming business for men's wear. We are seeing lapel pins, tie pins in all shapes and sizes, pocket squares, and umbrellas but mostly colour with imagination!"
While country racing fashion is as good as the city, Sharon says, with racegoers travelling anywhere to secure a sash and the prizes on offer.
"Because the city girls hit the country, the country girls have lifted their game so high that they are just as good. This is so wonderful to see," she said.
"No longer do you need to have a particular category for locals (though I always do as often as possible).
"Like the horses, sometimes it seemed unfair for the city girls to take the titles away from the country girls at their home track, but this is no longer the case. Country girls can access clothing online from all the designers and shops and buy couture headpieces. The internet has allowed girls to express themselves in outfits from anywhere.
"The number of milliners has exploded, and you will at least find a milliner in every country town."
Sharon operates Thoroughbred Racing Events Australia, coordinating the fashions on the field programs and carrying out MC duties at Shoalhaven, Wellington, Scone and Coffs Harbour race clubs at various times throughout the year.
She also runs the largest charity race day hosted by ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation at Royal Randwick.
Before the spring carnival, she also holds two ladies' millinery luncheons, where they can buy their headpieces to suit their outfits or vice versa, and buy a hat first, which inspires the outfit.
When it comes to this season's trends, Sharon says it kicked off with an explosion of textured woven floral fabrics.
"We are still seeing this trend, but it seems to have toned down a little in the city while the country girls still love the florals," she said.
"Now we are heading to bright colours even as far as to go "neon" - the pinks, greens (though in years gone by this was a "no-no" on course), orange and what is beautiful is the array of blues."
Sharon said outfit sharing was now an emerging trend, with women buying complete winning outfits from others.
"There are numerous sites that show the winner from each city or state, and then once that girl has won in an outfit, offers flood in for them to sell it," she said.
"It is no secret that there are people who hire complete outfits out, so all you do is put in your order with the date required and these complete outfits are shipped out to you.
"In my fashions on the field days, these tactics were unheard of. We had limited milliners and limited places to shop for racing fashion. So it is needless to say that fashions on the field have exploded all over the country."
Sharon had some sage advice for racegoers.
"When attending the races, it is NOT a nightclub. My saying is always, necklines up and hemlines down!" she said.
"Please avoid EVER taking your shoes off and walking barefoot. Take a pair of flats and change your shoes over.
"And last but not least, there is nothing attractive about overindulging in alcohol. Keep your voice in check that you are not rising an octane!"
Julianne Horsman joined the Young Professionals in Racing in 2012 after meeting founder Kathryn Thomson at the Mudgee races shortly after YPR was launched.
She joined the board in 2015 and has loved helping create events to connect existing racing enthusiasts, welcome newcomers, into the sport and encourage them to become more involved.
Julianne believes you must wear something that makes you feel confident and comfortable when selecting a race day outfit.
"If you're fiddling with your tie or tugging on your skirt all day, it's going to limit your fun,' she said.
"It's wise for both ladies and gents to break in new shoes around the house.
"If you plan to go out afterwards, wear a smaller headpiece or headband rather than a big hat because you don't want to be poking people's eyes out in a crowded bar.
"If headwear isn't your thing, try a pair of statement earrings."
She said it was essential to check dress code rules before attending a carnival day to ensure your outfit meets expectations.
"Members areas often have dress codes like needing to wear a tie or not being allowed to wear a playsuit, so if in doubt, contact the race club beforehand," she said.
"Anyone planning to compete in fashions on the field must adhere to the season's rules.
"Each competition is different, but spring and summer generally call for lighter colours, open-toe shoes and millinery made of fabrics like sinamay and straw.
"Leather, metal and feathers are trans-seasonal.
"Save the felt and wool for autumn and winter."
Julianne described clothing hire as a "game-changer for racegoers", offering designer brands without the hefty price tag.
"Now you can rent a dress for a fraction of the price of buying it and be able to wear a different outfit to every race day," she said.
"You can also save money and time by buying second-hand outfits from Facebook groups like Millinery and Racewear for Sale.
"The fashionistas often offload their whole outfit after just one wear so savvy shoppers can snap up a ready-to-go outfit including accessories for much less than what it originally cost."
Julianne says "bright and brighter" is this spring's overarching fashion trend.
"I love all the gorgeous, vibrant colours ladies are wearing to the races this spring," she said.
"Wide-leg pants suits in a single shade are effortlessly cool. Statement sleeves are still very much in, and florals never go out of style in the warmer weather.
"For gents, it's all about the mismatched blazer and pants. The racetrack is the perfect place to try something new so save the black suit for work. Accessories take the outfit from good to great so put some effort into the details."
When choosing the right footwear, it may be wise to wear block heels or wedges rather than stilettos.
"They won't have you aerating the lawn between the mounting yard and the grandstand," Julianne said.
"Sometimes it's worth sacrificing comfort to step out in a stunning pair of heels, so in that case, insert Party Feet (gel cushions for under the balls of your feet), put on a brave face, and have another glass of bubbles!"
Like Sharon, Julianne has seen her fair share of fashion faux pas on course before.
"Getting carrot stuck in your fascinator is never a good look! Neither is a mankini," she said.
"Every time I go to the races, I see outfits that make me do a double take, either because they are stunning or a bit risqué, but if the wearer loves it and feels good in it, more power to them."
Julianne's go-to for classic millinery made to order has always been Dianne Barbour from Wagga Wagga or Cynthia Jones-Bryson from Canberra.
For clothing, she loves Leo Lin for the beautiful silk linen blend dresses, Alemais for prints, and Sheike and Forever New.
For some racing fashion inspiration, visit @itsallaboutthesash on Facebook or Instagram to view photographs of fashions on the field winners from across Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.