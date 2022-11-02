A large crowd attended Dubbo Turf Club to celebrate VRC Derby Day and the final of the 2022 NSW Picnic Championship Series on Saturday.
The 10-race card attracted racegoers trackside donning their best outfits on what was a perfect spring day.
The fashions on the field competition showcased some high-end fashion choices, while there was plenty of glamour gracing the lawns.
Derby day fashions on the field guest judge was Dr Simone Scovell from Sydney.
The winners were as follows:
The feature event, the Showcase Picnic Championship, was won by Hemsted, trained by Dubbo-based Connie Greig, who trained six of the 10 runners and ridden by Leandro Ribeiro, who also owns the racehorse.
Read more:
The seven-year-old, Exceed And Excel gelding took out the $50,000 picnic series finale after settling mid-field, before overpowering his competition late to secure a convincing win.
It was intended for the series finale to be run at the washed-out Coonamble Cup meeting, before being moved to the Coonabarabran meeting, which after more rain was transferred to Coonamble before also being abandoned due to even more wet weather, then finally the race was run in Dubbo on Derby Day.
Best presented horse in the series final was Billy Bent Ear, also trained by Connie Greig.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.