The Land

NSW flood clean-up begins as floods move downstream

By Cassandra Morgan and Peter Bodkin
November 6 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several NSW communities have been warned the flood risk has not abated despite blue skies. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Residents in flood-affected NSW communities are slowly returning to assess the damage as waters peak in several inland towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.