The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bare breech rams top Bundemar Merino ram sale

By Mark Griggs
November 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milling and Company's Jim White holds the $3600 sale-topper with colleague Bruce Bryant; Bundemar stud principal Tom Kirk and buyer, James Nixon, Leewang, Yarrabandai, after the Bundemar Merino stud sale at Baldry.

INTEREST is mounting on naturally selected bare-breech rams which have been bred by Tom Kirk at Bundemar stud, formerly from Condobolin and now Baldry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.