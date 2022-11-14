The Land
Cows and calves to $4350 at feature female sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Elliott McKinnon, Danes Angus, Merriwa with Hunter Harley, Davidson Cameron & Company Narrabri branch manager.

Confidence in the market and the opportunity to buy large numbers of genuine females pushed prices for cows and calves to $4350, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers, in-calf to Wagyu sires, sold to $4200 at the Davidson Cameron and Company (DCC) feature female sale. Overall, the 1960 head averaged $2907.95.

