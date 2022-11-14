The sale included the dispersal of about 800 Danes Angus commercial cattle after the sale of two Merriwa-district properties, the dispersal of 150 head from the Angus herd owned by RC Poole, Coonabarabran and 180 the sale of 180 Angus heifers, PTIC to Wagyu bulls, on account of Jacks Creek, Merrigal, Breeza.