Confidence in the market and the opportunity to buy large numbers of genuine females pushed prices for cows and calves to $4350, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers, in-calf to Wagyu sires, sold to $4200 at the Davidson Cameron and Company (DCC) feature female sale. Overall, the 1960 head averaged $2907.95.
The sale included the dispersal of about 800 Danes Angus commercial cattle after the sale of two Merriwa-district properties, the dispersal of 150 head from the Angus herd owned by RC Poole, Coonabarabran and 180 the sale of 180 Angus heifers, PTIC to Wagyu bulls, on account of Jacks Creek, Merrigal, Breeza.
DCC's general manager, Luke Scicluna, said offering two dispersed herds allowed buyers to buy some genuine females.
He said the cattle from Dales Angus, Merriwa and RC Poole and Sons, Coonabarabran were the results of sold properties and represented value in two-for-one and three-for-one packages for buyers seeking quality to add to their herds.
"And the Angus heifers in-calf to Wagyu bulls, from Jacks Creek, Merrigal, Breeza, also sold very strongly," Mr Scicluna said.
Dales Angus manager Elliott McKinnon said the breeding of the females offered included bloodlines from studs like Knowla, Booragul, Booroomooka and Alumy Creek.
"It was a great result, we didn't expect to do so well," Mr McKinnon said.
The Dales' Angus and Angus cross cows averaged $2486, cows with calves averaged $3860, heifers average $1934, first calf cows with calves averaged $4245 and a line of steers averaged $1746.
RC Poole and Sons sold Angus and Angus-cross cows with calves for an average of $3804, while their cows averaged $2350, and heifers averaged $1365.
The Jacks Creek Angus and Angus-cross heifers topped at $4200 for two pens of 18 and averaged $3935.
Rusty and Bec Lowick, with their sons Luke, Jack and Eddie, had to make a decision to unload cattle based on the amount of floodwater travelling over their property between Spring Plains and Rowena.
The Lowick family have about 80 per cent of their 1822-hectare property underwater.
Mr Lowick said 'fantastic clover growth' was now underwater, so the decision to lighten nearly 120 head had paid off with the strength of the market. They sold Angus-cross cows to $3350, Angus heifers averaged $1764, and Angus steers averaged $1920.
Alex McIntosh, Yarrawonga, Blackville, was looking for restockers with his father-in-law, Dennis Lee. Mr Lee recognised his earmark in a line of Angus-Charolais cross cows and calves, which he had sold as heifers two years ago.
Mr McIntosh said he had no hesitation in buying the cows and calves, paying $3350.
"I bought these cattle because I knew their bloodlines. I know they are quiet and good in the yards, and they produce whopping calves as well," he said.
He said he was trying to build numbers, buying breeders, and holding weaners to achieve this goal.
Powerhouse Pastoral, Nundle, offered a line of Angus and Angus-cross heifers that averaged $2953, while Defrancesco Pastoral Company, Maules Creek, sold a small line of Angus cows and calves for a $4177 average.
