Widespread rain and flash flooding is cutting communities and resulting in emergency rescues.
The overnight deluge on already sodden ground is causing floodwaters to spread with 15 emergency evacuation orders in place in NSW.
At 9am on Monday, there were no emergency flood alerts in Victoria, but many communities are on alert and under watch and act alerts.
There have been 33 flood rescues and 462 requests for assistance across the state.
Many of the emergency calls were for residents in the NSW Central West, where heavy rains left towns isolated and prompted mass evacuations.
Emergency warnings are in place for a number of Central West locations including: Molong, Canowindra, Eugowra and Condobolin in the state's Central West.
Flood evacuation warnings are also in pace for in Collarenebri, Walgett and Bourke in northern NSW; and Darlington Point, Albury, Mathoura and Moama in southern NSW.
IN OTHER NEWS
Early Monday, an emergency helicopter was sent to rescue a man in Alectown in Central NSW who called for help at 4am after becoming trapped in his vehicle.
"NSW Police and RFS personnel have located him, however are unable to access him," NSW SES crews said.
Low-lying residents in Canowindra, in central NSW, have been told to evacuate immediately due to high river levels and dangerous flash flooding. An evacuation centre is open at Canowindra Public School.
Molong, also in central NSW, has been completely isolated by floodwater, and flash flooding has made it too dangerous to evacuate. Residents in low lying areas are warned to move to higher ground. An evacuation centre is open at Molong RSL.
Meanwhile, an Australian Defence Force helicopter has been sent to Molong to assist with a number of rescues, including retrieving people trapped in flood water and medical retrievals, and the operation is ongoing.
In Albury, two children had a lucky escape after the SES were called to rescue children playing in a storm water drain.
At Woodstock, in Central NSW, SES were called to assist six vehicles in flood water after a bridge washed away.
There are 21 Watch and Act alerts current at 9am on Monday, with SES advising residents in Skipton told to move to higher ground.
"Rapid river level rises are occurring along the Mt Emu Creek, and minor flooding is occurring at Skipton," the SES said. "Moderate flooding is expected to develop Monday morning."
Flash flooding has hit Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, where residents were warned to stay indoors amid a sudden downpour.
A watch and act alert was issued for Mount Martha, Mornington, Hastings and Dromana on Monday morning as heavy rainfall caused localised flash flooding and building damage.
There is flood in Beaufort with residents told to stay indoors.
Murray River - major flood alerts for:
Resident in this area should stay informed with major flooding possible at Wakool Junction and possible at Boundary Bend, Euston, Mildura and Wentworth. The SES warn it could be higher than the 1975 flood.
At Biggara, minor flooding has developed along the Murray River to Bringenbrong and is expected to extend downstream to Jingellic from Monday morning.
Murray River - minor to moderate flood alerts for:
Other flood warnings:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call triple-0 immediately.
For road closure information visit livetraffic.com.au.
To view the latest flood and storm advice visit ses.nsw.gov.au or emergency.vic.gov.au.
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
