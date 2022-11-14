"If you're in Angus focus on the best. Four plus marble score is the same as US Prime and that's where the big premiums lie, and we like to get 1100c/kg for mid-fed, 150 to 200 days. Without that it's all red ink. If in six months time the price we get is 900c/kg what are we going to do? There's no cheap grain. The only way is with cheaper feeder prices. It's pure economics.