A MAN has denied allegations he stole a wool bale worth more than $5000 and then on sold it to brokers in the New England.
Theo John Burnham last week fronted Armidale Local Court for the first time since he was charged in September.
Pleas of not guilty were entered for all four charges levelled against him stemming from the alleged theft, including two counts of larceny.
The 27-year-old also denied charges of destroying or damaging property, as well as dealing with the proceeds of crime worth $5000.
READ MORE AT:
Magistrate Mark Richardson accepted the not-guilty pleas and adjourned the case to later this year.
Burnham will front Armidale Local Court again in December.
He is in the community and is not on bail conditions for the charges.
Burnham was charged at Guyra Police Station on the night of September 23, more than a week after the alleged offending.
Rural crime investigators from the New England Police District launched a probe into a theft reported from a Guyra property 10 days earlier.
Police allege Burnham went to a property on the Glen Ross Road, on the outskirts of town, about 3am. He is accused of making off with a bale of wool worth $5000.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.