A charity auction will run on the Saturday night and feature two dogs. Zac Ede and Grace Halsted have donated a puppy out of Karana Emma IV and by Leeway Panda, and AAMIG and RLX has donated back Koonama Bid, a Kelpie that made $7500 as an eight-week-old pup in last year's auction, and has since been trained by it's original donors, Koonama Working Dogs.