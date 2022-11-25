The Land
Hedges provide gardens with frames and focal points | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
November 26 2022 - 7:00am
A tightly clipped European box hedge anchors the overflowing borders on either side. Photo: Fiona Ogilvie

Early summer is a good time to trim hedges. I discovered this when visiting the gardens of Eyrignac (www.eyrignac.com/en) near Sarlat, in the Dordogne valley in France, famous for beautifully sculpted hedges and topiary created from box, cypress, hornbeam and yew.

