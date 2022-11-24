The Land
Coonamble Angus female makes $62,000 at Bremer Bay

By Jodie Rintoul
November 25 2022 - 9:00am
Prices hit a high of $62,000 for this female in the Coonamble Angus stud female sale at Bremer Bay on Tuesday when it sold to the Arkle Angus stud, Munglinup.

THE quality of the Davis family's Coonamble Angus breeding program at Bremer Bay in Western Australia was recognised on Tuesday at the stud's female sale, which grossed more than $1.66 million and hit a high of $62,000.

