THE quality of the Davis family's Coonamble Angus breeding program at Bremer Bay in Western Australia was recognised on Tuesday at the stud's female sale, which grossed more than $1.66 million and hit a high of $62,000.
Right through there was strong demand from Australian and international Angus seedstock, as well local commercial producers, who were all keen to acquire genetics from the heart of the Coonamble herd.
Operating in person and on AuctionsPlus, the long list of buyers helped the stud clear all 94 stud females offered under the hammer to the top of $62,000 for an average of $15,521.
The Davis family also offered and sold 45 PTIC commercial Angus heifers to a top of $4544 and an average of $4549.
Recording the $62,000 top price was lot eight, Coonamble L283 to Arkle Angus, Munglinup, WA.
The 2015-drop female, which had been used as a donor cow in the stud, was sired by VAR Reserve 1111 and out of Coonamble H1, which is a daughter of Coonamble Elevator 11.
Coonamble L283 ranks in the top five per cent of the breed for direct calving ease and birthweight and top 20pc for gestation length and calving ease daughters.
It is PTIC to Coonamble Beast Mode R537 and due in early April.
Arkle Angus also purchased one of the two other females to sell at more than $50,000 when it purchased lot two.
It gives Arkle Angus an opportunity to select the heifer of its choice from Coonamble's entire drop of autumn calving S heifers.
The heifer will be PTIC and due in March/April 2023.
MORE NEWS
Also heading to Arkle Angus at $44,000 was Coonamble L105.
The other female to make $52,000 was donor cow Coonamble L319 which sold to the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA and HB & LJ Lear, Aylesbury, United Kingdom.
The 2015-drop female is by Lawsons Novak E313 and out of Coonamble H1 and is in calf to Coonamble 38 Special R48.
It ranks in the top 8-19pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Another two females also made $40,000 or more.
