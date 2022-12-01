The Land
Rail lines hit hard by floodwaters

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
December 1 2022 - 8:00pm
The damage to the western rail line at Bogan Gate. Photo: Overland Merino Stud

As if a very wet season and widespread flooding wasn't bad enough for many growers in the Central West, moving any grain they are able to harvest to export will be very tricky after severe damage to some of the major rail lines in the area.

