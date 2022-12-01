As if a very wet season and widespread flooding wasn't bad enough for many growers in the Central West, moving any grain they are able to harvest to export will be very tricky after severe damage to some of the major rail lines in the area.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) said the affected lines could be out for some time.
"Flooding across western NSW is having a significant impact on the ARTC rail network," a corporation spokesperson said.
"The Broken Hill Line is closed between Parkes and Euabalong and the Cootamundra to Parkes Line is closed between Wirrinya and Parkes."
These lines can not be properly assessed until floodwaters recede.
"ARTC is conducting aerial surveys to assess the rail lines," the spokesperson said. "ARTC track inspections and repairs can only commence once water levels in the rail corridor recede significantly, and the duration of repairs will be dependent on the damage sustained.
"Based on the current information available, the ARTC expects the Broken Hill line to be closed until at least the end of the year."
Tony Magill, Overland Merino Stud, Bogan Gate, said that the line near him gets flooded too often.
"It is a regular occurrence," he said. "Something needs to change to allow more water under the line.
"We've been fighting for 80 years to get this fixed."
It is not all doom and gloom according to GrainCorp senior supply chain manager Josh Connell.
Mr Connell said the lessons learned from the past couple of huge harvests had them ready to make it work again this year.
"Harvest has and will be a logistical challenge," he said.
"Some sites where we wanted to move grain we have not been able to.
"We also wanted to make extended storage at some sites and that has been delayed due to the wet.
"However, we are working closely with government and rail and road infrastructure managers to keep grain moving.
