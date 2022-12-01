After an inland tsunami tore through Eugowra on November 14, the town could use a bit of good news.
The event, which has left the town's 750 residents with months of recovery, nearly claimed a wedding dress that was sitting waiting for collection at the post office.
Caitlin Herbert is marrying Ed Thomas on the family farm New Year's Eve and she was nearly needing to source a replacement dress at the last minute.
"I ordered the dress from Prea James in Sydney and despite it being expected, the parcel tracking said it hadn't arrived yet," Miss Herbert said.
"I was ferrying people around on the Tuesday after the flooding and just thought I would check at the post office to see if it had arrived.
"Like all of the town, the post office was hit hard by the floodwaters and they were trying to clean up.
"I went in and asked if I could have a look for a parcel and they questioned if it was important.
"I explained that it was my wedding dress and we had a look.
"I found the box, dripping wet and covered in mud, in a corner next to a room with a big hole in the wall.
"While it was unlucky the dress was there during the flood, I am very lucky it didn't get washed away."
Fearing the worst for the dress Miss Herbert, and a member of the post office staff who was already in tears, opened the box to inspect the dress.
"Inside the box, the dress was covered in two layers of plastic," she said.
"The white gloves they supply to handle the dress without getting it dirty were brown.
"The dress itself was in pretty good condition considering what the box looked like. I got it dry cleaned and now it is ok."
ALSO READ:
Due to the impact of the flooding on the family farm, Miss Herbert had considered moving the event to a different location.
"The photo of the damaged road in last week's The Land was the road into the farm," she said.
"We thought about moving the wedding but we have decided we are just going to make it work.
"It may not be the pretty wedding it was going to be but it will be great."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.