Armed with a bandolier of ideals and a heeler attitude to unwarranted objection, the Baron has already figured in several local elections, dressed variously as superwoman, Shrek and as a koala. For the latter the Baron fitted a knitted tea cosy in the shape of a drop bear onto his rather large head to bring attention to the argument that the Nationals remain hamstrung by this native animal and has no real answer to counter opposition in favour of creating a large national park that would smother hundreds of jobs.