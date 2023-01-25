The Land
Home/Markets

Agents left guessing as to direction of the heifer market | Prime market update and top quotes

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
January 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim White, Peter Milling and Company, Wellington, with 530kg two and four-tooth Angus heifers that sold for 340.2c/kg at the Dubbo sale last Thursday. Photo: Kate Loudon

WHERE the cattle market will go from here is the question on everyone's lips as prices continue to erode or remain stagnant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.