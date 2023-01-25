WHERE the cattle market will go from here is the question on everyone's lips as prices continue to erode or remain stagnant.
Livestock agents reported varying trends for heifers across the state.
In the Northern Tablelands, producers are in need of decent rain heading into autumn. Armitage and Buckley principal Tom Piddington, Armidale, said lines of killable cattle were hard to come by.
"The heifer market is pretty tough at the moment; there has been a very big correction of more than 30 per cent," Mr Piddington said.
Related reading:
"It was a mixed offering of cattle at Armidale, with no decent lines of kill cattle.
"Heifers in the weight range of 300 to 370 kilograms went to fatteners for the Coles and Woolworths markets.
"It is a very interesting time; we need some rain badly; the country has dried out in a very short period of time.
Peter Milling and Company agent Jim White, Wellington, said heifer prices were firm on the previous week's sale at Dubbo.
"The quality of heifers was really good," Mr White said.
"Feeder heifers sold to just over 400 cents a kilogram, while the market came back to 300c/kg for the plainer types."
Unlike the Northern Tablelands, the Central West has recently received 20 to 50 millimetres of rain.
"It has turned very dry in the past four weeks in the Central West, but there is a bit of brightness in the paddocks about, and people have started spraying out their paddocks and getting ready for early cropping," Mr White said.
"If we can get a bit more rain, it might just influence the restocker market a little bit."
Rodwells livestock agent Anthony Cummins, Wagga Wagga, said local cattle numbers were down.
"The quality of cattle was good, but the market was terrible," he said.
"Heavy heifers weighing 450kg to 600kg mainly made between 350c/kg to 360c/kg.
"Rumour has it prices will continue to fall, but the cattle market is always driven by numbers, so I suppose we need fewer numbers.
"Heifer prices have fallen in accordance with the cow and bullock markets. Bullocks are making about 370c/kg, so naturally, heifers will be making 350c/kg."
CAMDEN: (190 head) Vealers: 350-620; Yearling steers: 365-556; Yearling heifers: 348-558; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 170-325.
MAITLAND: (200 head) Vealers: 250-470; Yearling steers: 360-430; Yearling heifers: 300-400; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: to 280; Cows: 200-260.
MOSS VALE: (476 head) Vealers: 150-328; Yearling steers: 220-630; Yearling heifers: 120-548; Grown steers: 240-395; Grown heifers: 260-355; Cows: 50-305.
GRAFTON: (300 head) Vealers: 300-380; Yearling steers: 330-542; Yearling heifers: 310-480; Grown steers: 300-330; Grown heifers: 260-320; Cows: 230-288.
KEMPSEY: (500 head) Vealers: to 495; Yearling steers: to 510; Yearling heifers: to 495; Grown steers: to 362; Grown heifers: to 435; Cows: to 310.
Corowa Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - DA Lockhart, Gerogery, (PSN), 220; CW Coyle and Sons, Barnawartha, (ELD), 202.2; S Lawlor, Omeo, (ELD), 196.6; GA Jarvis, Cudgewa, (PSN), 191.2; D Mathews and T Lieschke, Walbundrie, (ELD), 184.
Lambs - KW and IM Thomas, Walla Walla, (PSN), 243.6; Fischer Pastoral, Howlong, (PSN), 237; Murray River Natural, Mulwala, (PSN), 236; J and B Hartnett, Talgarno, (ELD), 234; KRT Williams, Rand, (ELD), 228; GJ and JM Talbot, Coreen, (PSN), 228; Yallambee, Burrumbuttock, (ELD), 224; GD Sampson, Tungamah, (PSN), 222; R and J Talbot, Coreen, (PSN), 222; Valeclare Farm, Corowa, (PSN), 215.
Ewes - P and L Pargeter, Howlong, (PSN), 114.2; D Buitenhuis, Tatong, (PSN), 90; Parkview Co, Mansfield, (PSN), 89.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - EA Mcgirr, Mendooran, (BPD), 316, 441.2, 1394.19; NJ and JM Crane, Coonabarabran, (PMC), 400, 420, 1680; RG and KL Dimmick, Arthurville, (BPD), 375, 418.2, 1568.25; T and H Rayner, Coonabarabran, (BPD), 403, 418.2, 1685.35.
Heifers - NJ and JM Crane, Coonabarabran, (PMC), 420, 410, 1722; Kenneth Wright F/T, Nyngan, (MNT), 430, 406.2, 1746.66; NJ and JM Crane, Coonabarabran, (PMC), 349.3, 406.2, 1418.8; CM Scifleet, Binnaway, (BPD), 433.6, 366.2, 1587.74.
Cows - NH and SE Job, Yeoval, (P&C), 671.5, 303.0, 2034.65; NH and SE Job, Yeoval, (P&C), 655.6, 303.0, 1986.33.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - C and C Whiteley, Geurie, (P&C), 270; Ian Simpson, Rawsonville, (PMC), 267.2; PR Gardiner, Kelso, (PMC), 267; TW and J Warren, East Dubbo, (BPD), 260; AL and NT Whillock, Wellington, (P&C), 249; Overdale P/S, Mudgee, (CHC), 243; JT Haycock, Yeoval, (PMC), 242.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - Nathan Bauer, Carabost, (NUT), 310.8, 506.2, 1573.22; Bradley F/T, Coolamon, (NUT), 328.9, 501.2, 1648.51.
Yearling steers - Little Belmore, Tarcutta, (FRAN), 350, 454.2, 1589.70; Jamie Hethrington, Wilcannia, (NUT) 330, 430.2, 1419.66.
Yearling heifers - JD and AM McDonnell, Tumbarumba, (WRL0, 402, 410.2, 1650; Braeburn Past, Brungle Creek, (WML), 378.5, 405, 1533.04.
Steers - D and D O'Sullivan, Tumut, (ELD), 597, 375.2, 2240.48. Heifers - J Pettigrew, Harden, (WRL0, 515, 376.2, 1937.
Cows - Wandeen Nicholls Bros, Gundagai, (ELD), 662, 342.2, 2267.65.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - M and K Taprell, Thologolong, (RLA), 180. Lamb - K and T Doig, Lockhart, (FRAN), 299.2; AJ and CF Drum, Old Junee, (ROD), 292; G and M O'Connor, Downside, (ROD), 280; Bell Agriculture, Ariah Park, (RLA), 268.
Wethers - Ray Pankhurst, Candelo, (WRL), 120. Ewes - A and B Ballard, Gundagai, (ELD), 122.2.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - Alison McKenna, Bournewood, (FLA), 401.7, 424.2, 1703.87; AN and C Girle, Condobolin, (KMW), 440.5, 423.2, 1864.10; Mark Clifton, Grenfell, (VCR), 390.5, 420.0 ,1640.00; KH and GM Edwards, Grenfell, (KMW), 493.1, 415.0, 2046.27.
Heifers - Mark Clifton, Grenfell, (VCR), 380.0, 399.2, 1516.96; Sam Smith, Forbes, (VCR), 445.0, 390.0, 1735.50; MT and L Sellwood, Bowan Park, (KMW), 423.8, 383.2, 1623.81; RT and SB Low, Wyalong, (FLA), 327.5, 381.2, 1248.43.
Cows - M Clifton, Grenfell, (VCR), 742.5, 295.0, 2190.38; J and J Timbrell, (KMW), 685.0, 291.0, 1993.35.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - R and L Newbigging, Tomingley, (FLA), 292.6; NW and JM Porter, Tullamore, (FLA), 288; TC Morrison, Forbes, (MCC), 286.2; M Kinsey, Forbes, (FLA), 282; OConnell P/S, Forbes, (MCC), 270; Austasia Animal Prods, Eugowra, (KMW), 267; P and C Smith, Billimari, (KMW), 263.
Wethers - Avondale P/C, Bigga, (MCC), 118.
Ewes - MR and ST Yerbury, Grogan, (FLA), 165.2.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.