The Land
The gift of inspiration for gardeners | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
December 11 2022 - 1:35pm
Wooden wind chimes from Cowra Japanese Gardens Gift Shop (www.cowragarden.com.au) have a musical and distinctively Japanese chime.

If like me you're daunted by Christmas shopping, the garden provides plenty of inspiration. And if our gifts encourage more people to become gardeners, what could be better?

