If like me you're daunted by Christmas shopping, the garden provides plenty of inspiration. And if our gifts encourage more people to become gardeners, what could be better?
Wind chimes are wonderful for country gardeners as there are no neighbours to complain if they don't like the noise.
The gift shop at Cowra Japanese Gardens has polished wooden chimes ($30) whose clapper-like sound is distinctively Japanese, quite different from the bell-like ring of metal chimes.
Sets come with cord and d-fastener so all you need for instant installation is a taut overhead wire.
Lovely garden ornaments and Christmas decorations are available online.
Sydney based outlet Innovations offers pairs of glass globe lights decorated with poinsettias ($39.95), small bird bath/feeders ($29.95) and my absolute favourite, a set of five adorable black powder coated iron chicken silhouettes, each in a different pose, sized from 13 to 22 centimetres and with integral stakes to push them straight into the ground ($49).
Every Christmas gift list needs a book and a couple of good ones caught my eye on a recent visit to our local book shop.
Thrifty Gardening (rrp $24.99), an irresistible tile, is produced by the Country Women's Association of Victoria and is full of practical, seasonal ideas and advice for every gardener from beginner to expert.
I loved the money saving suggestion for a Christmas wreath made from succulents: a child could follow the instructions and you can easily rustle up the required materials.
I also much enjoyed Angus Stewart's Future Proof Your Garden (Murdoch Books, rrp: $45).
Angus is familiar as a long-time presenter on Gardening Australia and his latest book is written in co-operation with Emma Stewart, also a horticulturist who has inherited her father's love of plants and gardening.
For the inhabitants of today's rapidly heating planet, their book is a must read.
As Angus says in his introduction, as well as doing what we can to mitigate climate change, we need to adapt to it.
One good way is to grow more plants but use less water.
Advice covers irrigation, planting techniques, soil managements and a mouth-watering (sorry) list of water efficient plans, native and exotic, magnificently illustrated in full colour.
Reading a really great garden book makes me want to rush out and start planting.
Small trees like drought-hardy crab apples make excellent presents. Malus 'Gorgeous' has a long season of interest starting with exquisite spring blossom, followed by masses of crabs that turn scarlet over summer and finishes the season in a flame of gold leaves.
It thrives in a wide climate range, is quick growing and hardy, and at three metres high and wide takes up little space.
For something different, consider a ticket to Cressida Campbell's exhibition at the Australian National Gallery in Canberra (www.nga.gov.au).
Cressida's single edition prints and painted woodblocks are inspired by her immediate surroundings and to my eye many of the most beautiful are plant and garden based. Until February 19, 2023, tickets $22, concession $20.
