Floodwaters at Mugambi are not kidding around

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 8 2022 - 8:00pm
Only a very small portion of Paul and Jan Ormsby's pastures were not completely inundated with water like these.

While the flooding around Forbes did not claim many animals at Paul and Jan Ormsby's Mugambi Boer Goat Stud, it has left them in a precarious situation as to how they are going to feed their goats.

Senior Journalist, The Land

