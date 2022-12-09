The Land
Full steam ahead for Port of Newcastle upgrade

By Denis Howard
December 9 2022 - 7:00pm
Port of Newcastle will continue to use its two mobile cranes until the new deepwater container terminal is up and running which is expected to take five years after work begins.

By mid next year Port of Newcastle hopes to be underway with it's planned $2.4 billion upgrade after the bill introduced by independent MP Greg Piperto to remove it's 50,000 per year container cap has now become an act.

