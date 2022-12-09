Man, 19, dies in ute crash in southern NSW

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Riverina.
Emergency services were called to Camelot Lane, Walla Walla, at about 10.30pm on Friday following reports a Toyota Landcruiser utility had rolled over, police said.
"A 19-year-old man was located at the scene and pronounced deceased by NSW Ambulance paramedics," NSW Police said in a statement.
"The only passenger in the vehicle - a 20-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries."
Officers attached to Murray River Police District have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
