The Land
Home/Markets

Texas Longhorn makes $5100 for Donate a Cow for Hugo fundraiser at Bega store sale

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
December 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Ancret Shipton, Kanoona, and Nikki Lea D'Arcy, Bega, with the $5100 Texas Longhorn steer she sold and bought back to raise money for the 'Donate a Cow for Hugo' fundraiser.

A Texas Longhorn steer made a whopping $5100 at Bega's final store sale for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.