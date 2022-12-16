A Texas Longhorn steer made a whopping $5100 at Bega's final store sale for 2022.
The steer was donated and bought back by vendor Ancret Shipton, Kanoona, with the money going to the Donate a Cow for Hugo fundraiser for Bega's Hugo D'Arcy.
Hugo was born with a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder called Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Disorder.
Unfortunately, the treatment he has undergone so far has not been successful, so his dairy farming parents, Nikki and Andrew D'Arcy will need to seek a Thymus transplant, which is only available in the United States or the United Kingdom.
The Shiptons were one of several vendors that offered cattle for the fundraiser.
The money raised will go towards the D'Arcy's travel expenses.
A mixed offering of 700 cattle, mostly made up of weaner and yearling categories, went under the hammer on Thursday.
"Overall, trends sold to a cheaper market," Chester and Smith livestock agent Jason Gannon said.
"Although vendors were happy with the results."
Bullocks sold to $2400 a head.
Steers to 18 months of age topped at $2100. The best of the weaner steers sold from $1650 to $1810, while younger steers made $1250 to $1600.
Weaner heifers topped at $1800, with the majority making between $1200 and $1550.
Cows with calves topped at $3600, ranging from $2200 to $3600.
A line of 28 Angus weaner steers sold by V Mawhinney, Niagara, topped at $1810, while the seconds made $1800, for an average of $1805.
T Collins, Candelo, sold a pen of Angus heifers for $1670 a head, while the seconds made $1550, for an average of $1598.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.