The Land
Tamworth show returns to autumn with new March date

By Simon Chamberlain
January 7 2023 - 11:00am
Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Association carcase competition steward, Alec Clydsdale, and judge, UNE Associate Professor - meat science, Dr Peter McGilchrist.

Tamworth's annual agricultural show will be held from March 3 to 5 in 2023, in a return to an autumn show after having switched to a spring show in 2018-2022.

Local News

