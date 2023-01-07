Tamworth's annual agricultural show will be held from March 3 to 5 in 2023, in a return to an autumn show after having switched to a spring show in 2018-2022.
The Tamworth show will also celebrate 150 years in 2023.
It has been a part of Tamworth's history since the inaugural show in 1873.
Since its move to the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre, the show has been gathering momentum to become a show of regional significance.
Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Association president Greg Townsend said each year, the association aimed to deliver an event that showcased excellence in agriculture.
He said the three-day event offered a variety of activities, from traditional competitions, educational activities and standout entertainment.
There was also a range of equestrian events, a sheep and wool competition, a quick shear and prime lamb competition and a dairy and beef cattle competition.
