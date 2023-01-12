The Land
Home/Beef

Ground-breaking genomics research compares breeds

January 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heifers of various coats compared at the DPI's Duck Creek farm as part of the Southern Multi-Breed Project.

Ground-breaking research being conducted in the Southern Multi-breed Project (SMB) by genetic researchers at the NSW Department of Primary industries is directly comparing the performance of the five temperate breeds of most impact in Southern Australia - Angus, Charolais, Hereford, Shorthorn and Wagyu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.