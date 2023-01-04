Moxhams celebrate 100 years in the far west

The Land
Mullengudgery Merinos Nyngan celebrate centenary in far west

By Samantha Townsend
January 5 2023 - 6:00am
At 92, Tom "Bomber' Moxham, who is still firmly at the helm of Mullengudgery Merinos Nyngan, has almost seen every year of the century old stud's development.

