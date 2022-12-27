A bumper crowd descended on Quirindi Racecourse for a "phenomenal" Boxing Bay meeting on Monday.
Race-goers partied and punted under a blue sky, as the mercury reached the low 30s.
"We're absolutely stoked," said Sam Taylor, who was overseeing her first meeting as Quirindi Jockey Club's new secretary manager. "We couldn't imagine we'd have a crowd like this."
Taylor estimated that up to 1200 people soaked up the festive atmosphere.
She said there was "definitely a lot more" people than last year's meeting. "And they're still coming through the gates."
"It's phenomenal," she said. "The weather's turned it on; it's been a beautiful day here in Quirindi. And we couldn't have asked for much more, really."
Justin Scoggin, of Quirindi, attended the meeting with Jess Forsyth, of Scone.
Scoggin said the day for him was about catching up with friends, after spending Christmas Day with family.
It was "a big catchup for everybody around the region", he added.
The Murrurundi Cup (2000m) was won by the Luke Thomas-trained Bartender Blues. The six-year-old gelding was ridden by Scone-based Ukrainian Vad Bolozhinskyi, who has family and friends in his besieged homeland.
He thanked Australia for supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia.
"Australian people are helping a lot with military equipment and donations and first aid," he said. "So the Australian people are doing whatever they can do."
He continued: "Big thank you from all Ukrainians to all Australia people for what they do for them."
