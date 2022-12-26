The Land
Biosecurity gap concerns over eID sheep and goat tags

By Newsroom
December 27 2022 - 9:30am
Sheep producers and agents share their thoughts on electronic identification proposals.

While sheep and goat producers support being proactive on biosecurity, many are not convinced the electronic identification (eID) tags will solve the problem.

