While sheep and goat producers support being proactive on biosecurity, many are not convinced the electronic identification (eID) tags will solve the problem.
The Land asked producers what were the strengths and gaps with such a tag and whether they would help with biosecurity.
Lawrence Clifford, Bindaree, Berridale is not totally convinced that the change will do any good.
Mr Clifford said he was concerned about reports coming out of Victoria about it's usefulness and wanted more work done before it was made mandatory.
Scott Brien, Bella Lana stud, Wellington, also voiced doubts that it would help with biosecurity.
"I think it will help the people searching (if there is a disease outbreak), Mr Brien said. "People will still need to fill out the online transfer to their PIC number.
"It might be handy at the saleyards where they want to check the PIC numbers and when they go to processors, but for traceability out in the paddock, people transferring that PIC number, that's where we're falling down. So I don't see how an eID tag is going to change that."
Ross Plasto, Plasto and Company, Wellington, said it was inevitable that the changes to the system were coming for NSW, but he didn't think it would make much difference to biosecurity.
"This is a marketing point which they say will help sell our product to overseas markets. From a practical perspective it will make things much more difficult at places such as saleyards," Mr Plasto said.
Tim Mackay of Forbes Livestock says on the large scale properties in NSW and southern Queensland the system would not be practical and very hard to manage.
"It all sounds good in theory, but in practice I don't think it's a good idea," Mr Mackay said. "We work hard to ensure the livestock are handled in a timely manner at the saleyards to get them sold before it gets too hot etcetera, but with this extra scanning it will slow the whole process down. Animal welfare needs to be considered and the potential extra stress on the animals."
Frances Elsegood, Bogo, Bookham said in their case it would not affect them much as they were a self replacing set up. "If we still had the stud we'd seriously consider it but at the moment as we stand I wouldn't be keen to involve myself in eIDs," she said.
Sam Sewell, Ray White Livestock, Armidale said it was an evolution of the livestock industry but he had concerns around livestock handling efficiencies.
"It will be everyone's responsibility within the industry to make the NLIS system functional. However, there are still concerns on its introduction and when, or if, it will become mandatory. MLA will have a responsibility to ensure producers are well educated on the programs and the justification of the new system," Mr Sewell said.
Monte Barnes, Nelleona Border Leicester stud, Hay, was also not convinced but felt it would have some impact.
"I think there will be a lot of extra work in saleyards tracing each individual sheep. We need a bit more research before it is made compulsory," Mr Barnes said.
Steve Faulder, The Ranch, Yass, said the cost was going to be the major issue.
"If the eIDs are going to cost the same as what we are currently using, there won't be an issue. I don't see eIDs providing any more benefits than what we have right now," Mr Fauler said.
Matt Crozier, who is the general manager of Cavan Station (Yass) and Bogo Merinos (Cootamundra) said eID tags would help with biosecurity given the success in cattle enterprises.
"If we are going to be in a realistic position to handle foot and mouth disease, we need an identification system better than a mob-based system," Mr Crozier said. "The shortcomings is the compliance and sheer numbers you are dealing with sheep, which is more difficult than cattle."
