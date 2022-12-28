The Land
Home/News

Live-ex ban debate still hot a decade after 2011 suspension

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
December 28 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest push to ban live exports has all the hallmarks of 2011 where Labor was tempted by The Green vote rather than stepping back to see the bigger picture. Photo: Samantha Townsend

It's November 26, 2015, where I'm sitting on a stage in front of a room full of Territory cockies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.