As holiday-goers drive along the Riverina roads in NSW these summer holidays, they have been met with a sea of white butterflies.
Also known as the cabbage white butterfly, the insect is booming across the region as the weather warms up.
While some enjoy the incredible phenomena, veggie growers and motorists are not so impressed.
Related reading:
"They make a hell of a mess on me and the motorbike," Mr Richey said.
Meanwhile around Coolamon Christine Waitling has had a similar problem.
"They have been really thick in some areas, especially on the Coolamon Road between Ariah Park and Coolamon," Ms Waitling said.
"I drove through there the other day and had to stop and clean them off the windscreen."
While a nuisance to motorists, the butterflies have been a boon to birds.
"[I noticed] the birds were having a good time on the edge of the road eating ones that had been hit by cars," Ms Waitling said.
The butterfly larvae are known to feed off brassica crops, which include cabbages, cauliflower, broccoli and swedes.
Canola also falls into the brassica family, but independent pest management and biosecurity research company Cesar Australia reports while the butterflies are a serious pest on some vegetable farms, they are not as much of a problem for grain growers.
"At most, they are an occasional pest in broadacre canola and forage brassica crops over summer," the company said in a statement on its website.
Mike Newnham lives just out of Batlow and is also facing an onslaught of the flittery creatures.
"There is no shortaqe of them here, though I've netted the veggies that they find tasty," Mr Newnham said.
There are also reports of large numbers at Temora and thousands at Narrandera and Leeton.
For growers struggling to control the boom, Sustainable Gardening Australia has some hot tips.
The not-for-profit gardening charity recommends planting companion crops that will deter the insects.
"Dill attracts a Cabbage White Butterfly controlling wasp," SGA said.
" Sage [also] repels the Cabbage White Butterfly."
SGA also recommends veggie growers try land cress as it attracts Cabbage White Butterfly. But after they lay their eggs and the larvae hatch and eat it, they die.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.