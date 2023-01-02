The Land
Home/News
Watch

The flood along the Menindee Lakes is yet to peak as Water NSW continues daily 75,000 megalitres release

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Floodwater in the Darling River is predicted to further swell up Menindee Lakes dam, now at 117 per cent capacity, potentially reaching the 10.7 metre level in coming weeks, the Western NSW Zone State Emergency Service spokesman David Rankine said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.