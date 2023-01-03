The Land
Home/Markets

Wodonga Blue Ribbon weaners hit $1800 | January 3

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated January 3 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha, Dean and Harriet Lobban, Kilmuir Agriculture , Eldorado, sold 335 kilogram Te Mania and Prime Angus blood steers for $1720 a head at the Ray White Blue Ribbon Grown and Weaner Sale on Tuesday. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

A HOT summer wind blew through the Wodonga saleyards early this week, taking with it the gloss from weaner cattle prices as the new year sales began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.