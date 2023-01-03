DAY one of the 2023 Wodonga weaner sales kicked off on Tuesday with the Ray White Blue Ribbon Grown and Weaner sale.
There were plenty of happy smiles from vendors at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange with buyers from across a wide area bidding.
Read the full sale report from Tuesday here: Ray White's Blue Ribbon weaner sale attracts wide buyer interest at Wodonga | January 3
The weaner sales continue through the week with the Premier Angus Grown and Weaner sale on Wednesday, Premier All Breeders Grown and Feature Weaner sale on Thursday and Premier Hereford-cross and Euro Grown and Weaner sale on Friday.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
